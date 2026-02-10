Feds paid over $128.5 million for new Social Circle ICE facility, deed shows

Financial details surrounding the sale of a warehouse in Social Circle to the United States government have been made available.According to a deed obtained by The Covington News, the U.S. government paid $128,555,500 to PNK S1, LLC to purchase a 235-acre lot at 1365 East Hightower Trail. The lot currently contains a warehouse that is expected to be used as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.