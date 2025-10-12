Election Questionnaire: Covington Post 2, West Ward

Editor’s Note: The Covington News sent questionnaires to each local candidate for the 2025 election. Answers are printed as they were received.

CHARIKA DAVIS

What is your educational/professional background?

I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Georgia College & State University. I also have an MBA. My experience spans to city government, nonprofit service, and creative entrepreneurship. I currently serve in a leadership role in Corporate America where I help drive strategic decisions and cross-functional collaboration. As the founder of Heirloom Legacy Photo & Film Media LLC, I’ve built a business rooted in local storytelling, civic engagement, and mentorship; values I bring to every seat I serve in.

How long have you lived in Covington/Newton County?

I was born and raised in Covington. This community has shaped the person I’ve become; instilling in me the values of hard work, service, and perseverance.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I decided to run for re-election to make sure more people felt seen, heard, and supported. Representation isn’t just about background-it’s about accessibility, consistency, and showing up for the community every single day.

If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

I’m focused on infrastructure upgrades, public transparency, budget fairness, smart development, and expanding access to services for seniors and working families. I also want to make sure small business are supported and not just recruited.

What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

We need more structure, community-centered spaces, especially for young people and working adults. I’ve been actively involved in church and civic life, and I know firsthand how much mentorship, faith, and consistency can impact a neighborhood. I’ll continue supporting initiatives that bring people together and give them tools to grow.

What’s your stance on future growth and development in Covington?

I support growth that centers people first. That means housing that is affordable, infrastructure that keeps up, and protecting the character of our neighborhoods. Development should be intentional, inclusive, and long term. It should not be rushed or reactive.

What is your vision for the City of Covington?

A city that honors its roots while preparing for the future. I envision a Covington that is equitable, welcoming, walkable, and rich with opportunity for seniors, workers, creatives, and future leaders. My vision also includes clean streets, strong partnerships, vibrant civic life, and leadership you can count on.

AMY JOHNSON

What is your educational/professional background?

I began college as a business major with a minor in accounting. After a couple of years, I realized my true passion was interior design and shifted my focus. For the past 25 years, I’ve owned and operated an interior design firm, which has strengthened my skills as a project manager, accountant, communicator, and visionary.

How long have you lived in Covington/Newton County?

I’ve lived in Newton County for 17 years.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I chose to run because I care deeply about the direction and growth of our community. I’m a natural “doer” who believes in the power of communication and follow-through.

If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

• Greater transparency in decision-making

• Sidewalk repairs and general maintenance in the West Ward

• Encouraging and strengthening community involvement

What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

We need to take pride in our surroundings. That means cleaner streets, safer sidewalks, and stronger maintenance throughout the West Ward to create a welcoming environment for everyone.

What’s your stance on future growth and development in Covington?

Before opening ourselves up to additional growth, we must take care of what we already have. Our infrastructure—including roads, utilities, fire, and police—should be reliable and high-functioning to support both current and future needs.

What is your vision for the City of Covington?

My vision is a community that feels heard and united on the big issues. I support smart, balanced growth that serves today’s residents while also making Covington an attractive place for future generations.