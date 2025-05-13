Dwayne Turner launches campaign for Post 1 East Covington council seat

The Covington News received the following from Dwayne Turner.

Dear Residents of the City of Covington,

With great pride, humility, and a heart dedicated to service, I formally announce my candidacy for the Post 1 seat on the Covington City Council in the upcoming election on November 4th.

I am a 33-year-old God-fearing man with high moral values, guided by faith, integrity, and a deep desire to serve our community. I am a devoted husband to my beautiful wife, Alyssa, and a proud father to our two young children, Tessah and Jace. We also have two lively dogs, King and CiCi, who keep us on our toes!

My journey began in a small town 50 miles south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before my family relocated to Long Island, New York. My father proudly served in both the military and law enforcement, while my mother and grandmother were both dedicated nurses, instilling in me a strong sense of discipline, public service, and compassion.

After high school, I answered the call to serve my country and joined the United States Army. Over the course of 11 years, I was stationed around the world, receiving multiple Army Good Conduct Medals and career promotions. My final duty station was in Augusta, Georgia, where my family discovered and fell in love with Covington. We made the life-changing decision to settle here permanently and call it our forever home.

Since moving to Covington, I’ve remained deeply involved in our community. I currently serve as Secretary and Treasurer of the HOA Board in the Links Community, representing 199 homes while overseeing budgets and finances. I was recently appointed to both the Covington Parking Authority and the Covington Redevelopment Authority, where I work on initiatives aimed at improving our city’s infrastructure and smart growth.

I proudly serve as a law enforcement officer and previously served as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Newton County. I hold a master’s degree in public administration with a specialization in Human Resource Management, and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice. I was honored to be inducted into the Alpha Kappa Delta Honor Society for academic excellence in Sociology.

Beyond my professional career, I serve as an active youth mentor in Newton County, committed to helping shape the future leaders of our community. I’m also a proud homeowner and taxpayer, who enjoys spending time walking the Cricket Frog Trail, staying active at Planet Fitness, and attending events in our vibrant downtown square. I believe in being present, approachable, and engaged with our neighbors.

If elected, I pledge to be accessible, transparent, and accountable. My phone number and email address will be available to every resident, and I will use my training and investigative skills to listen to your concerns, analyze issues thoroughly, and help develop meaningful and lasting solutions.

This campaign is not about politics, it’s about people. I respectfully ask for your support, your endorsement, and most importantly, your vote on November 4th. Together, we can continue building a stronger, safer, and more connected Covington.

If you would like to volunteer, donate, or discuss concerns to help move this campaign forward, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at Turner30014@yahoo.com.

Let’s work together to shape a bright future for all of Covington.

Sincerely, Dwayne Turner Candidate for Covington City Council – Post 1

