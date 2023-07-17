Dania Bernard announces run for Covington City Council Post 3

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dania Bernard, a professional with a background in technology and aviation, has officially declared her candidacy for Covington City Council East Ward Post 3. With a genuine passion for community engagement and a commitment to progress, Bernard aims to bring a fresh perspective to the council and become a unifying force within the Covington community.

Having relocated to Covington in 2022, Dania Bernard offers a unique outlook and an outsider’s fresh eyes, which she believes are vital for identifying innovative solutions to address the needs and aspirations of the city’s residents.

Bernard’s campaign centers around creating more sustainable, livable, and connected communities that prioritize efficient land use, historical preservation, and quality of life for residents. Her platform focuses on infrastructure, environmental protection, and economic vitality.

Bernard believes that the heart of building a vibrant community lies in Jesus’ commandment to “love thy neighbor.” She says that this timeless teaching serves as a guiding principle in upholding the bonds of fellowship and fostering a sense of unity among us all. Bernard aims to bridge gaps that may exist and build strong relationships with individuals from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process.

As she launches her campaign, Dania Bernard invites Covington residents to join her in this transformative

journey. For more information about Dania Bernard and her campaign, please visit her official website at www.daniabernard.com.