Brook Farm Group set to break ground on multifamily project this month

COVINGTON, Ga. – Brook Farm Group is set to break ground on their 388-unit multifamily project in Covington this month. Located on the southwest corner of Alcovy and City Pond roads, The Sinclair at Callaway Farm will “provide luxury rental homes with best-in-class amenities.”

To Brook Farm Group’s co-founder and chief operating officer, Peter DiCorpo, Covington is an optimal location for the project due to its flourishing job market.

“I think that Brook Farm Group is a company that looks at opportunities in growth markets as well as lifestyle markets,” DiCorpo said. “Covington [is] actually a wonderful example of both. I think that there has been kind of a supply demand imbalance between the jobs that are coming in and the availability of housing. We love the town. It’s a beautiful, bucolic, southern town.”

The Sinclair at Callaway Farm will offer 388-units with an average of 887-square feet per unit. Potential tenants can expect a variety of floor plans, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms and three bedrooms in the complex spread across two “Town and Country” neighborhoods.

Despite being labeled as a ‘multifamily’ project, DiCorpo said there are opportunities for everyone – single people, married couples and couples with families.

“When we say multifamily, we just mean an apartment community,” DiCorpo said. “Families would reside in one unit, but all those units are sort of built together into these 11 different buildings.”

The complex will offer a list of amenities through its large clubhouse area such as a co-working space, a two story gym, gourmet kitchen, a dog park and pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations, a roof-top lounge and a resort style pool.

Despite its proximity to another apartment complex behind Covington Town Center, DiCorpo considers The Sinclair at Callaway Farm to be unique. Sitting on 37 acres, the topography is what sets Brook Farm’s project apart from others.

“The site that we have is honestly one of the most beautiful pieces of property that I’ve ever had the chance to work on,” DiCorpo said. “It’s got these wonderful, natural features, lakes, sort of a stream running through it. We thought that we could develop a property that was designed to sort of benefit from that natural setting and really take advantage of it.”

With groundbreaking beginning this month, DiCorpo estimates that the project will be completed in the third quarter of 2025. He said the application process should be expected to begin four to five months before the complex is completed.

The Sinclair at Callaway Farm will remain a rental property, a concept DiCorpo regards as highly beneficial for those who cannot yet afford a home.

“I think that the for rent opportunity allows people who are new to the area to come in and sort of get a feel for the area and the city. They’ll ultimately probably leave us in a year or two for a home that they buy or for another sort of community or another sort of opportunity, but this allows people who have good paying jobs and who are part of the community to have the opportunity to be able to live in that community.”

For the future of The Sinclair at Callaway Farm, DiCorpo hopes it will serve as a “collaborative addition” to the City of Covington for locals and new residents.

“We’ve tried to design it in a way that fits with the vibe and the look and feel of the city. We hope that it is a place where the need for housing is met by the people who are coming to Covington as new residents and that it’s an attractive option for the people who have been living in Covington for a long time and want sort of a different housing option.”