Benton House Senior Living named one of country’s best workplaces for aging services

COVINGTON, Ga. – Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Benton House Senior Living Communities as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. This is the community’s third time in four years to be named on this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Benton House is one of the best companies to work for in the United States.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Only 50 companies make the list each year.

“We are excited to win this prestigious national award for the third time,” said Michael Allard, CEO of the Benton House family of communities. “Every year the honor reflects our organizational values and our magnificent team. But to win year after year demonstrates the consistency of our team’s commitment to excellence and each other.”

Benton House employs a number of unique approaches to showing appreciation.

“A highlight is the annual new car giveaway,” Allard said. “We offer a number of surprise gifts throughout the year to say thanks, but the new car giveaway is always a highlight and an emotional moment. This year will be our fifth year celebrating this event.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to work with some of the best organizations in aging services,” said Chris Magleby, Chief Strategy Officer at HCP. “These companies have proven their commitment to their employees and have worked hard to create an inclusive culture. Congratulations to all this year’s recipients.”

“It takes great people to provide great care,” Allard said. “We are blessed with the best of the best. This is really their award.”