Covington Police Department's Shop with a Cop helps provide for local children

The Covington Police Department’s annual Police Who Care’s Christmas Shop with a Cop gave othe officers an opportunity to meet and shop with 30 children from Alcovy CASA, Inc., the Newton Juvenile Courts and Southeastern Psychological on Tuesday, Dec. 9. Photo via Covington Police Department, Facebook.

Covington Police Department officers, GBI agents, Georgia State Patrol, and members of the Covington Police Department staff and extended family had the opportunity to visit Santa, shop for Christmas list wants and needs and spend special time with each child. Photo via Covington Police Department, Facebook.

The Covington Police Department thanked Walmart on Industrial Boulevard and its team for welcoming the officers each year for this event. The department also thanks Alcovy CASA, the Newton Juvenile Courts and Southeastern Psychological for their work for the youth in the community; and thanks Santa for making time in his busy Christmas schedule for Shop with a Cop.

Finally, the Covington Police Department thanked each child for the moments that reminded them that the beauty of Christmas is not about lights and decorations, but the beauty found in giving.