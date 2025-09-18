The Covington News to hold political forum for Covington election candidates

NEWTON COUNTY – For the first time since 2019, The Covington News will host a political forum for qualified candidates in the City of Covington municipal election.

The forum will take place at the Newton County Historical Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Candidates who qualified for the 2025 City of Covington election will be in attendance. The forum will be moderated by Evan Newton, managing editor of The News.

“This is a great opportunity for citizens to hear directly from the candidates themselves, and hear about all of the issues they wish to tackle should they be elected to office,” Newton said. “I look forward to hosting a forum that promotes civil and necessary dialogue about the future of the City of Covington.”

Citizens will have a chance to submit their own questions to be asked at the forum. Submit your questions here.



