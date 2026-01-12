Covington mayor announces plan to combat property taxes

COVINGTON, Ga. — Mayor Fleeta Baggett has announced her intent to eventually eliminate property taxes for Covington residents.

According to Baggett via a Monday afternoon press release, the elimination of property taxes would be made possible by the “substantial” tax revenue the city expects the incoming Amazon data center to generate.

“This is exactly the kind of economic growth we’ve been working toward—growth that directly benefits the people who call Covington home,” Baggett said in the release. “Because of the revenue generated by the Amazon data center, we now have a real opportunity to eliminate city property taxes for individual homeowners.”

The release states that at the next city council meeting, which is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 20, Baggett plans to formally request that the council pass a resolution “supporting the elimination of city property taxes for individual homeowners with a 100% homestead exemption.”

“My goal is simple,” Baggett said. “I want to remove this burden from our city residents while continuing to deliver high-quality city services. This investment allows us to do both responsibly and sustainably.”

If the Covington City Council were to pass such a resolution, it would be sent to the General Assembly for consideration. If the state’s lawmakers approved the resolution, it would require one final seal of approval: that of Covington’s voters.

“This is about fairness,” Baggett said. “When we successfully attract major employers and investment to Covington, our residents should see real, tangible benefits. Eliminating city property taxes for homeowners ensures that economic development works for our families.”

The release notes that additional details will be revealed at the Jan. 20 city council meeting.

“I look forward to working closely with the City Council and our state legislators to make this vision a reality,” Baggett said. “Together, we can make Covington an even stronger and more affordable place to live.”

While it’s unclear how the city council feels about the proposal, Council Member Travis Moore voiced his support.

“I fully support this proposal and will be voting YES,” Moore wrote on a Monday afternoon Facebook post.