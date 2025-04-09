Covington Fire Department receives accrediation

The Covington Fire Department (CFD) received its fifth accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International at the Center for Public Safety Excellence Conference.

The CFD is one of only 17 agencies accredited in the state of Georgia. Accreditation is a comprehensive assessment and evaluation model for fire and emergency service organizations, and April Draper, the CFD’s accreditation program coordinator, spends countless hours preparing for the assessments based on guidelines provided by the CFA.

“Thank you to all of the members of our CFD family for their hard work and dedication to compliance and keeping our community safe,” a post from the city of Covington’s Facebook page read.