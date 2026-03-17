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Covington City Council says ‘no’ to tattoo studios downtown
city council tattoo
The Covington City Council weighed whether to amend its ordinances to allow tattoo studios in the downtown area on March 16. Photo via City of Covington, Vimeo.
The prospect of a tattoo studio on the Covington Square is no more after the request to allow them in the Town Center Mixed-Use District (TCM) was voted down by the Covington City Council.