Covington City Council says ‘no’ to tattoo studios downtown The Covington City Council weighed whether to amend its ordinances to allow tattoo studios in the downtown area on March 16. Photo via City of Covington, Vimeo. The prospect of a tattoo studio on the Covington Square is no more after the request to allow them in the Town Center Mixed-Use District (TCM) was voted down by the Covington City Council. Latest Planning Commission recommends conditional approval of tattoo studios in downtown Covington City manager locks water meter that would serve future ICE center Longtime Porterdale mayor Arline Chapman passes away City votes to edit cigar lounge ordinance