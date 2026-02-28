Covington City Council approves amendments for vendor permits

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington City Council voted unanimously to approve amendments for temporary commercial use permits at their Feb. 16 meeting.

Presented by Judy Thagard, the city’s director of planning and development, the amendments update surrounds permitting for seasonal sales, craft vendors or those hosting a special event at their business. Thagard shared that the planning commission had discussed this at its Jan. 13 and Feb. 10 meetings and approved the changes 5-0.

“Seasonal Sales” are defined by the city as the temporary sale of goods and materials during a particular season or holiday, such as fireworks tents or Christmas tree lots set up in the city. The permit is for a period that does not exceed 30 consecutive days, with no more than two seasonal permits issued per parcel during a calendar year.

The application for the permit requires written authorization from the property owner, plus payment of a $25 admin fee and a $75 permit fee. Submission of a site plan showing property boundaries and the location of temporary structures, parking areas and access points is also required.

“Craft Vendor Sales” are defined as individuals temporarily selling handcrafted goods that are personally made, designed or materially altered by the vendor. The goods should be produced by the vendor in limited quantities.

Thagard also noted some things that do not qualify as a craft vendor, such as someone trying to resale mass manufactured goods.

The permit allows sale for a consecutive three-day period, with up to three vendors per parcel. More than three vendors would call for a special events permit. Merchandise is limited to items that can be comfortably carried by one to two people.

The permit application includes the same materials as for the Seasonal Sale permit, but with fees of a $25 admin fee and $25 dollars per vendor.

For both permit types, temporary structures cannot exceed 12 by 12 feet or 114 square feet per structure. The structure cannot block sidewalks, fire lanes, required parking spaces or traffic. Hours of operation are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and outside speakers or amplified sound are prohibited.

General standards for both permits include onsite parking, connection to utilities and making sure the structure is removed at the end of the permit period.

What was not included in the language of the proposal was the potential for vendor competition with existing businesses.

“The thought is that the owner, who we’re requiring permission from, should be mindful of it and if it violates any type of lease,” Thagard said.

Council member Charika Davis questioned who would be enforcing compliance with the permit codes. Thagard responded, stating that permit holders will have a permit card to present upon request of code enforcement or police officers. The police and fire department will also do a prior review of the proposal as part of the application process.

At the request of council members, Thagard reassured that these permits do not control what is done on someone’s own private property, like hosting yard sales. If charity groups, like Girl Scouts or travel ball teams selling items outside of stores, have permission from the property, they don’t need a permit.

Henderson then proposed to the council and to the planning commission to add more language to the exemptions section to specify this.

“This is not to take away from any of the city or current events that we have,” Thagard said. “This is simply to add an avenue for people who want to be able to set up occasionally.”

Council members approved the item 6-0.