Council hears update on initiatives across Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Monday, July 21, the Covington City Council discussed a number of upcoming initiatives and proposals that have the potential to update city facilities and affect traffic flow.

During the July 21 meeting, the council discussed implementing an all-way stop at the intersection of Newton Drive and Adams Street. They also heard an RFP regarding shade structures set to go in at Central Park and a state inquiry about a roundabout. One final note was offered during council comments about signage in city parks.

All-Way Stop at Newton and Adams

John Hendrix, the city’s transportation manager, spoke to the council about the all-way stop proposal for Newton Drive and Adams Street.

In a letter Hendrix submitted to the council regarding the intersection, he explained that the Transportation Department had conducted a comprehensive study to evaluate the intersection’s improvement capacity via consultant company Keck & Wood. Keck & Wood has previously advised the city to implement all-way stops.

A letter to Hendrix from Daniel R. Sabia, III, PE, of Keck & Wood dated July 7 describes the results of their evaluation.

“A review of historical crash data at the intersection reveals that there have been enough crashes of a type correctible by an AWSC [All-Way-Stop-Control] intersection to consider an operational change,” Sabia wrote. “Additionally, observed sight distance measurements at the study intersection reveal findings that fall below the recommended values documented in the AASHTO Green Book and the stopbar should not be relocated or shifted. Based on results of the warrant analysis, it is recommended the City install an AWSC.”

Central Park Shading

Larry Manning, the city’s special projects coordinator, presented the council with the results of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the design and installation of shade structures in Central Park.

Six companies submitted bids to take on the project. Manning told the council that they had decided to pursue a partnership with Playworx Creations.

“They had the best design for the best price,” Manning said. “...They came under budget, which is always great.”

Manning added that the colors had not been decided upon yet, as the company has over 32 colors to choose from.

Councilman Jared Rutberg requested that Manning place a sign alongside the structures to inform passersby that the addition was paid for by the city’s hotel/motel taxes.

“Cause that’s a big thing, cause people want to know where that money’s going to,” Rutberg said.

The council approved the proposal unanimously.

GDOT Roundabout Inquiry

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has requested that the city of Covington offer a formal indication of support for a potential future roundabout. The council voted unanimously to submit the indication of support.

According to information from Hendrix, GDOT is evaluating a proposed multi-lane roundabout at the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 142.

In submitting a formal indication of support, the city displayed its willingness to enter into agreements that would give it the responsibility to energize and maintain lighting structures, as well as maintain the landscaping.

According to Hendrix and City Attorney Frank Turner, Jr., GDOT would end up handling the initial installation of the lighting systems, but the city would be responsible for maintaining them and paying for the electricity.

“This is just the concept,” Hendrix said. “So this has not been approved 100%. They just want us to be if we’re going to participate in the beginning.”

Signs in City Parks

Following numerous discussions at the Covington City Council meetings this year, signs relaying Georgia's gun laws, specifically O.C.G.A. 16-11-127 (c), are being implemented in city parks. Signs relaying Georgia's gun laws are being implemented in city parks. This sign is at Covington Mills Park. - photo by Kate Verity

The council has held multiple conversations regarding the legality of firearm restrictions and how to go about implementing legal deterrents to keep public parks safe. Though the council members recognized that they cannot prohibit people from carrying guns in city parks, they decided to move forward with posting signs that reinforce Georgia's age restriction laws.

Councilman Anothony Henderson, who has spearheaded the initiative, requested an update on the signs during his allotted comment time at last Monday's meeting. Deputy City Manager John King said that implementation in the city's parks was underway.