City of Oxford launching Citizens Police Academy

The City of Oxford Police Department is launching its first Citizens Academy, a new community-focused program designed to strengthen relations between officers and the residents they serve.

This free, interactive academy will give Oxford community members an inside look at the daily operations of the Oxford Police Department. Participants will learn directly from officers through hands-on activities, demonstrations and discussions on topics such as:

Patrol operations

Criminal investigations

Dispatch and communications

Use of force and de-escalation

Traffic enforcement

Community policing initiatives

And more

Residents, business owners and anyone with a vested interest in the City of Oxford community can participate.

The first class will begin on Tuesday, March 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and continue for nine weeks to May 14. Classes will be held at the Oxford City Hall City Council Room.

Applications can be obtained from City Hall, the City of Oxford website, the City of Oxford Facebook page or the Oxford Police Department Facebook page. The deadline to apply is March 10.

For more information, contact Lieutenant S. Brooks at 770-788-1390 or gbrooks@oxfordgeorgia.org.