City of Oxford achieves Excellence in Policing certification

The City of Oxford has been officially designated as an Excellence in Policing-certified city by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP). This distinction recognizes Oxford's law enforcement agency for its commitment to the highest standards of policing, risk reduction and community trust.





The Excellence in Policing Program provides a scalable certification for cities of all sizes, guiding agencies through strengthening departmental policies and implementing contemporary best practices. By achieving this certification, OXFORD has demonstrated its dedication to accountability, transparency and professional excellence in law enforcement.





When learning of the certification, City Manager Bill Andrew stated:





"I am incredibly proud to learn that the City of Oxford has achieved the prestigious Excellence in Policing certification. This recognition not only highlights the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement agency but also reflects our community’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of public safety and trust.





"This certification is a testament to our police department’s ongoing efforts to implement best practices and enhance accountability and transparency in all its operations. It reinforces our promise to foster a safe and supportive environment for all residents and visitors.





"We are grateful to the Georgia Municipal Association and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police for their guidance and support throughout this process. As we proudly wear this certification, we remain dedicated to

building on these foundations of excellence, ensuring that Oxford continues to be a model for effective and responsible policing.





"I encourage our residents to engage with our police department, as we strive for a collaborative relationship that prioritizes community trust and safety. Together, we can ensure that Oxford remains a safe, welcoming, and secure place for everyone."





GMA, in collaboration with GACP and Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS), developed the Excellence in Policing Program to help law enforcement agencies across Georgia reduce liability, enhance officer safety, and improve public confidence in their departments. This certification serves as a steppingstone toward Georgia Law Enforcement Certification.





“GMA is proud to congratulate Oxford for making this commitment to professional excellence in law enforcement,” said GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson. “By achieving this certification, Oxford is demonstrating its leadership in public safety, ensuring the highest standards for its officers and its residents.”





“This certification is a major milestone for any department, reflecting a commitment to best practices, officer wellness, and risk reduction,” said GACP Executive Director Butch Ayers. “We congratulate Oxford on this outstanding achievement and look forward to seeing more agencies follow their lead.”





The Excellence in Policing Program is available to cities that participate in GMA’s property and liability program, the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency (GIRMA). Learn more about the program at www.gacities.com/Excellence-in-Policing.