​​City of Covington to host Independence Day event on July 3

Submitted to the News | The City of Covington

The City of Covington will host its annual Independence in the Park celebration on Thursday, July 3, 2025, instead of the traditional July 4th date. This scheduling change reflects adjustments made to improve safety and logistics while still delivering a meaningful and enjoyable experience for the community.

In recent years, the celebration has grown in scale, placing added demands on city resources and infrastructure. In response, City of Covington City Council initiated changes to the previous format and City Staff adapted this year’s event design to better manage the flow of visitors and improve overall event operations.

This year’s program will feature a single live performance by “September in the Park,” a popular band from Covington’s 2023 Summer Concert Series. The group is known for its faithful musical tributes to Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, offering a polished and nostalgic experience that resonates across generations. The concert will begin at 8:00 p.m., followed by Covington’s traditional Independence Day fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Vehicle traffic around the Covington Square will close at 4:00 p.m. on July 3rd to allow for event setup and crowd control. Public safety will be a top priority. The Covington Police Department and Newton County Sheriff’s Office, who are responsible for security during the event, will implement an enhanced security plan, similar to the successful measures used during the 2024 Lighting of the Square. Attendees can expect a strong, visible law enforcement presence throughout the evening to ensure a safe and welcoming environment.

“We have made adjustments to our program that will enhance our visitors’ security while still allowing everyone to enjoy that wonderful small-town, patriotic feel Covington is known for,” said Ken Malcom, Director of Tourism and Downtown Development and organizer of the event.

City officials and staff are proud to continue the tradition of gathering the community in celebration of Independence Day and look forward to an evening of music, fireworks, and shared pride in the heart of downtown Covington.