City of Covington removes taphouse distance restriction

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington City Council continued to tweak its taphouse ordinance at last Monday’s meeting. Specifically, the council voted unanimously to lift a previously passed 1,000-foot distance restriction.

The restriction previously kept two taphouses from being opened within 1,000 feet of one another. These restrictions are sometimes put in place to discourage repeat establishments from popping up along the same street or block.

At the last reading on the ordinance on Nov. 3, the council voted 6-0 to eliminate that setback requirement, choosing to instead let the market dictate the city’s taphouse landscape.

“I had a phone call today, a concern that we’ve approved something that’s going to be built and a similar business has the same thing, and they couldn’t understand why we're approving another,” said Councilwoman Susie Keck. “We have restaurants that adjoin each other on the Square or are right across from each other, and I think it's survival of the fittest. I don’t think we're here to—I don't think it's up to us to decide if a business is going to survive the competition.”

This setback requirement could create a problem where prospective tap house owners race to obtain a permit from the city.

“I will say that the two entities who have reached out to me, they would be within that 1,000 foot to each other,” said Judy Thagard, the city’s planning and development director.

The City of Covington voted unanimously in October to initiate an ordinance amendment that would add taphouse as a use. Taphouses previously had no existing regulations in the city’s ordinances, as they did not fit under the existing definitions of microbrewery, cigar lounge or restaurant.

Casey Duren brought forth the idea in September, saying he is interested in seeing this kind of business in Covington. He spoke again at the city’s Oct. 20 meeting, thanking the council and planning commission for being open to his idea.

“I’m just looking to bring something different into Covington that we don’t have,” Duren said on Oct. 20.

At its most recent meeting, the council also passed the first reading of an amendment to its alcohol ordinances that adds standards for taphouses. That vote was also unanimous.