City of Covington to add transaction processing fees next month; some citizens displeased

COVINGTON, Ga. – An addition of transaction processing fees are leaving some Covington citizens saying, “No thanks, please.”

The city of Covington officially announced on social media on Nov. 14 that financial transaction processing fees for payments done by credit cards, debit cards or any third party payment service will begin on Dec. 16.

Council members with the city first discussed the topic during the May 28 budget work session before unanimously approving it at the June 17 meeting during the passing of the 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

Post 3 East representative Jared Rutberg defended the city’s decision to add on card fees via an official press release from the city of Covington.

“During our budget meetings in May, I found that we, the City, were paying over $350,000 in credit card processing fees,” Rutberg said. “Based on fees paid so far this fiscal year, we are on pace to pay over $445,000 in fees, so it’s just getting worse. In order to prevent raising millage or utility rates on everyone to cover this expense, I proposed having the consumers that pay by credit card cover their credit card fees. After all, it’s not fair for everyone to pay so a few can get their credit card rewards.”

The fee schedule is as follows:

2.95 percent on credit card payments, debit card payments or when using a payment service such as Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay or Apple Pay; or when paying by check at a kiosk. There is a minimum fee of $1.95.

1.95 fee when paying by ACH set up through the city’s online payment portal, InvoiceCloud.

$0.95 additional payment when using IVR phone

According to the city, the fees collected will not produce any new revenue.

“The financial transaction processing fees will not generate income for the city and are paid directly to the processing company, InvoiceCloud,” said city of Covington Finance Director Randy Smith. “After the decision by the council was made to move forward with passing along payment processing fees to customers, city staff moved forward with negotiating fees with InvoiceCloud. The city will earn no new revenue with this change.”

That, however, is not stopping citizens from expressing their displeasure. Multiple concerned citizens have weighed in with their opinions on the city’s Facebook page.

“Charging a fee to pay a fee you charged is a bit overkill,” said Paula McCormick McLaughlin.

“This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard,” said Michelle Blair Donaldson. “All of us that either pay on time or auto pay (because who can afford that extra 10 percent penalty ) are being forced to pay even more because of debit/ credit.”

“This is absurd and uncalled for,” said Kelly Lee Alford. “Your customers already pay all kinds of extra fees. In a time where the economy is so bad, y’all just add insult to injury.”

“You would think with our HIGH taxes we had to pay this year we wouldn’t be getting more charges from the city. What a joke,” said Brian Russell.

There is currently no indication that the city will revisit this topic in a future meeting, though citizens may opt to bring the topic up during citizen comments. The council meets next on Nov. 18.





How citizens can avoid paying fees





For those who are not privy of paying any extra fees, there are options.

Cash: Paid at the city hall customer service counter, drive thru at city hall or via the bill pay kiosk at city hall

Paid at the city hall customer service counter, drive thru at city hall or via the bill pay kiosk at city hall Checks and money orders: Paid at the city hall customer service counter, drive thru at city hall, mailed or placed in the night drop box at city hall

Paid at the city hall customer service counter, drive thru at city hall, mailed or placed in the night drop box at city hall Autopay or billpay through your bank: The bill pay option through your personal bank sends a check on your behalf

The bill pay option through your personal bank sends a check on your behalf City direct pay: Present a voided check or bank statement that includes your routing and checking/savings number to customer service at city hall. The representative can set up an automatic withdrawal of the total amount of each month’s bill. Those that previously used ACH/InvoiceCloud would need this to be canceled.

Any questions about payments can be directed to the city’s customer service line at 770-385-2000 or at city hall at 2194 Emory St. NW.



