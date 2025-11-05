Charika Davis reelected to Covington’s Post 2 West seat

Editor's Note: The Covington News has reached out to Charika Davis for comment and has not heard back at this time. The story will be updated if a comment is returned.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Charika Davis will retain the Post 2 West seat on the Covington City Council after beating challenger Amy Johnson.

Davis pulled out the victory with a wide margin, outpolling Johnson 452-264. Davis dominated in the two main metrics, with a 260-158 difference in advance voting and a 139-102 difference in election day voting, per the unofficial and incomplete results from the Newton County Elections Office.*

After first winning the seat in 2021, Davis has now completed her first reelection campaign and is set to serve four more years.

Davis ran on a campaign where her goal to “make sure more people felt seen, heard, and supported.”

This was emphasized in her CovNews Election Questionnaire, where she showed how her stances on issues are derived from the people.

“I support growth that centers people first,” Davis wrote. “That means housing that is affordable, infrastructure that keeps up, and protecting the character of our neighborhoods. Development should be intentional, inclusive, and long term. It should not be rushed or reactive.”

Though there is no available statement from Davis as of this writing, Johnson posted a video on Facebook congratulating her opponent.

“The votes have been tallied and I did not win the seat for Post 2, West Ward, but I am at peace with that decision and I wish Charika the best of luck moving forward,” Johnson said, in part. “I want to thank everyone who did take the time to turn out and vote, whether it was for myself or Charika or otherwise, and just say thank you for caring enough about our community to take that step forward.”

*All election results remain ‘unofficial and incomplete’ until they are certified, as is procedure.