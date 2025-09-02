Charika Davis announces reelection campaign for Covington City Council, Post 2 West Ward

The Covington News received the following from Charika Davis:



I’m proud to announce that I’m running for re-election as the representative for Post 2 West Ward on the Covington City Council.

Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Over the past several years, I’ve listened, learned, advocated, and acted-not for politics but for people. And I’m more committed than ever to building a city where every generation is seen, supported, and included in the decisions that shape our future.

I bring more than 25 years of leadership experience across corporate, community, and service-based spaces-leading teams, solving problems, and building trust wherever I serve. But this next chapter of service is deeply personal. I recently began the journey of launching my own small business right here in Covington, and I understand firsthand what it means to take risks, build from the ground up, and stay rooted in community.



Covington is where I was born. It’s where I live, where I lead, and where I give back. This city has shaped me-and now, I’m doing everything I can to help shape a future that works for all of us.



What We’ve Accomplished Together



Community & Fiscal Responsibility

Partnered with the Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated to provide toiletries to a local domestic violence shelter

Voted against increases in utility rates and fees

Voted against city tax increases

Supported the Homestead Exemption and local tax relief via HB 581

Voted for Covington’s first Juneteenth fireworks celebration

Infrastructure & Smart Growth



Approved the Flat Shoals Road sidewalk plan for 2025-2026

Replaced sewer lines, paved roads, and completed sidewalks on Puckett Street

Voted to restore the basketball court at the Washington Street Community Center

Implemented development impact fees to fund city infrastructure projects

Strengthened building design standards and reduced buildable lots per acre

Looking Ahead: My Vision for the Next Term



Expand youth mentorship and civic leadership programs in collaboration with schools and local organizations

Increase transparency in city budgeting so residents know how decisions are made and how dollars are spent

Launch participatory community projects that give residents a stronger voice in what’s prioritized and built

Continue advocating for investment in Black-owned businesses, minority entrepreneurs, and local legacy builders- and preserving Covington’s rich cultural heritage through events, partnerships, and economic opportunity.

Support aging-in-place initiatives for seniors by improving access to local resources and safe housing

This campaign isn’t about politics-it’s about people. It’s about thoughtful leadership, responsive service, and a shared vision for Covington’s future. Together, we can keep moving our city forward-one step, one voice, and one neighborhood at a time.



I humbly ask for your continued trust, your partnership, and your vote.



-Charika Davis

Candidate for Re-Election

Covington City Council, Post 2 West Ward

cdavis@cityofcovington.org

Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 free of charge. For any local candidates who wish to make a campaign announcement, please email enewton@covnews.com.

