Fleeta Baggett elected Mayor of Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. – Current city council member Fleeta Baggett has been elected as the new mayor for the City of Covington.

A lifelong resident of Newton County, Baggett has been a member of the Covington city council since 2019 where she has served District 2 on the east ward.

The new mayor-elect won handily over her four opponents, receiving 878 votes. This garnered 52.36 percent of the vote.

The next highest recipient of votes was current councilman Kenneth Morgan who received 325 votes, only garnering 19.38 percent of the total vote. Felton Hudson received 194 votes, Eric Threets received 173 votes and James Tim Walden received 107 votes.

Baggett will take over for current mayor Steve Horton, who did not seek re-election.

Baggett declined to comment for this story.



