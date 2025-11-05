Anthony Henderson wins third term for West Ward, Post 3

Editor's Note: The Covington News has reached out to Anthony Henderson for official comment and has not heard back at this time. The story will be updated if a comment is returned.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Anthony Henderson has secured a third term on the Covington City Council, which will make him the longest-tenured member on the council by next year.

Scoring more votes than any other single candidate in the 2025 Covington Municipal Election, Henderson overcame challenger Scotty Scoggins in a demanding 495-229 victory.

The bulk of Henderson’s votes came in advance voting, where he held a 283-142 lead over Scoggins. On Election Day, Henderson garnered an additional 158 votes to Scoggins’ 84, per the unofficial and incomplete results from the Newton County Elections Office.*

Henderson took to Facebook to thank his supporters.

"I’m truly honored to continue serving this community. There’s still a lot of work to be done, and I’m ready to get right back to it!" Henderson wrote on Facebook. "I’ll be releasing an official statement in the coming days — but for now, just know how grateful I am for every single one of you who believed in me and our shared vision."

Scoggins also weighed in on social media following his defeat.

"Well... we tried, but came up short," Scoggins said. "I met a lot of great people and learned a ton more about Covington and the people here. Thank you for the encouragement, kind words, support, and general all around goodness."

Since he assumed the seat in 2017 at just 21 years old, Henderson has remained a vocal representative of the West Ward. With his victory, he will unseat current Post 1, East Ward council member Susie Keck as the longest-tenured council member, as Keck opted not to seek reelection.

In his CovNews Election Questionnaire, Henderson shared areas he wished to continue working in, including a focus on senior citizens and efforts to ease the property taxes burden and reassess utility rates.

“It’s not fair for customers to pay the same disconnection fees that once required manual labor when service is now automated,” Henderson wrote. “I’ll work to eliminate unnecessary increases and ensure fairness across the board.”

*All election results remain ‘unofficial and incomplete’ until they are certified, as is procedure.

