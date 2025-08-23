Amy Johnson announces bid for West Ward, Post 2 seat in Covington

The Covington News received the following from Amy Johnson:

Covington is growing—and with that growth comes both opportunity and responsibility. We must ensure that our progress is thoughtful, sustainable, and supported by the right infrastructure.

I’m running because I believe in protecting what makes Covington special: our small-town character, our sense of community, and the value of our homes. Growth should never come at the expense of the place we’re proud to call home.

I’m not a politician. I’m a wife, a mother, a business owner, and a neighbor who cares deeply about this town. Every voice matters—individually and collectively. My commitment is to reflect those voices and keep them at the heart of every decision.

Together, we can guide our growth, protect our values, and build a future that keeps Covington strong.



Your town. Your council. Your voice.



