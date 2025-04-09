By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
24th annual Cheerios Challenge set for April 19
The Covington YMCA’s 24th annual Cheerios Challenge road race will take place on Saturday, April 19. The one-mile fun run will start at 8 a.m., the 5K and 10K at 8:30 a.m. and the Trix Tot Trot at 9:30 a.m. 

Runners and walkers are welcome. Register online at raceroster.com. The Post-Race Festival on Legion Field will feature live music, vendors and race awards. Sustainable Newton will be celebrating Earth Day with a display of electric vehicles. 

Proceeds from the race support the YMCA’s annual financial assistance campaign which helps all children and families access Y programs. 