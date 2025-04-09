24th annual Cheerios Challenge set for April 19

The Covington YMCA’s 24th annual Cheerios Challenge road race will take place on Saturday, April 19. The one-mile fun run will start at 8 a.m., the 5K and 10K at 8:30 a.m. and the Trix Tot Trot at 9:30 a.m.

Runners and walkers are welcome. Register online at raceroster.com. The Post-Race Festival on Legion Field will feature live music, vendors and race awards. Sustainable Newton will be celebrating Earth Day with a display of electric vehicles.

Proceeds from the race support the YMCA’s annual financial assistance campaign which helps all children and families access Y programs.