Car overturned in Usher Street collision

COVINGTON, Ga. – A car was left on its roof just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a two-vehicle collision.

The crash, which happened on Usher Street just past The Covington News, involved a gold Subaru and a grey Honda CR-V.

Witnesses told The News that the CR-V was traveling East on Usher Street when it collided with the Subaru at the intersection of with Brown Street. The News is awaiting an official crash report from the Covington Police Department.

Bystanders and emergency services alike were on site immediately after the crash occurred. Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown, who happened to be nearby when the crash occured, was among the immediate responders.

The woman driving the CR-V was placed in an ambulance and transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. In initial response, the driver of the Subaru appeared uninjured.

Traffic reopened just over an hour after the crash occurred.