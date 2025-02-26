BD Partners with Open Hand and Willing Helpers Medical Clinic to Support Low-Income Patients with Diabetes

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) a leading global medical technology company employing more than 1,000 associates across Georgia, is partnering with Open Hand and Willing Helpers Medical Clinic to support a program that provides home-delivered, medically-tailored meals and medical nutrition therapy to patients in low-income households with uncontrolled diabetes. The initiative aims to improve health outcomes, reduce A1C levels and provide vital nutrition support for patients most in need in the Covington community.

“Supporting patients with uncontrolled chronic disease often requires a holistic approach to care, starting in a health care setting and continuing at home,” said Sien Avalos, director of Social Investing at BD and vice president of the BD Foundation. “This unique collaboration with Open Hand and Willing Helpers Medical Clinic helps improve the quality of life for many by expanding access to important education and health care for vulnerable patients in the Covington community.”

The program will be operated by Open Hand, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that delivers medically tailored meals and nutrition education to people living with, or at risk for, nutrition-sensitive chronic illness –and will specifically benefit patients of the Willing Helpers Medical Clinic in Covington. Patients will receive interventions at no cost, including meal plans and consultations, designed by Open Hand’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionists to specifically address the nutrition-sensitive conditions of diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

Open Hand has received a grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million in investments across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

“At Willing Helpers, we’re dedicated to caring for people who can’t afford medical services,” said Christine Boggs, executive director of Willing Helpers. “Thanks to the support from BD and Open Hand, this program allows us to tackle one of our greatest challenges – helping clients manage diabetes. By providing free, home-delivered meals tailored to their needs along with nutrition guidance, we’re giving our clients the tools they need to make healthier choices and improve their quality of life. This is an important step forward in strengthening our community’s health.”

As a leader in “food is medicine” initiatives, Open Hand has demonstrated tangible health benefits: in 2023, nearly two-thirds of clients reported health improvements, with over 90% maintaining or improving blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

“Support from BD will bolster our mission to deliver nourishing, medically tailored meals to those in our community who need it most,” said Matthew Pieper, CEO, Open Hand. “Partnerships like this enable us to provide essential nutrition education, empowering our clients to understand the vital role healthy eating plays in achieving better health outcomes.”