Breweries, brewpubs, distilleries now allowed in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A text amendment that would allow breweries, brewpubs, distilleries to operate in the city limits was recently passed by the Covington City Council — even after a mayor’s veto.



The council first narrowly approved an ordinance amendment April 18 that would allow various types of alcohol manufacturing facilities to operate within city limits while meeting a requirement that food sales equal 20% of retail alcohol sales. But Mayor Steve Horton exercised his power to veto the council’s decision, as he felt the ratio was not acceptable.

Instead of overriding Horton’s veto, the council unanimously adopted a substitute motion at its May 2 meeting that included a 50% food to on-premises retail alcohol sales ratio for brewpubs, distilleries and breweries, as is the case with restaurants.

Horton said his decision to use the veto was not one exercised as a way to “dictate how people choose to live their life.” Rather, it was out of concern for the well-being of the community at large.

“I’m not against people running their businesses,” Horton told The Covington News. “And I’m not against those who choose to drink … This veto allowed more discussion on the issue, slowed things down a bit, which is what’s great about a veto.”

Horton’s concern with the previously approved measure was the ratio first agreed on. With restaurants required to meet a 50% ratio, he felt it wouldn’t be right to only require food sales equal 20% of drink sales.

A former Covington police officer, Horton said he used to work as a “intoximeter operator” and was taught the importance of ingesting food when drinking alcohol.

“We were taught that food helps slow down how quickly someone can be intoxicated,” he said. “I don’t feel it’s in the community’s best interest to have a place to simply go stand around and drink and not require some type of food element.”

Breweries and distilleries with tastings and tours only were excluded from the 50% food to retail alcohol sales ratio requirement.

Changes to the ordinance were initially discussed during a council meeting held Nov. 15, 2021, in which the item was tabled after in-depth discussion. The reason for proposing such changes was due to a growing interest among the development community. Then-city manager Scott Andrews said some breweries, brewpubs and distilleries were interested in locating to Covington.

One underlying issue for the council was the potential negative culture or environment that could be created.

In November, Andrews said the change was “less about the stigma that comes with alcohol” and described the amended ordinance’s impact as a potential “economic development driver” that could add “vibrancy” to the community.

So, what’s the difference between a brewery, brewpub, distillery and a bar?

Mainly, breweries, brewpubs and distilleries are facilities that manufacture alcohol. Bars do not.

Per the city’s newly adopted ordinance, a brewery is a place licensed by the Georgia Department of Revenue to manufacture malt beverages, or beer.

A brewpub is a restaurant where malt beverages (beer) are manufactured. As a restaurant, brewpubs may be licensed to sell distilled spirits, wine and malt beverages, yet must derive a certain percentage (50%) of its annual gross food and beverage sales from prepared meals or food. Brewpubs must obtain a special license from the Georgia Department of Revenue and cannot act as a wholesaler.

A distillery is a place licensed by the Georgia Department of Revenue to manufacture distilled spirits, or liquor.