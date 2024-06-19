Brent Bennett, Stephanie Lindsey set to take office following runoff wins

NEWTON COUNTY – The projected winners of the June 18 runoff races are set to cause a substantial shakeup in Newton County government.

In a back-and-forth race, Brent Bennett is projected to become Newton County’s next tax commissioner after defeating challenger Avis Williams.

The Board of Commissioners is also expected to see another change. Stephanie Lindsey defeated incumbent Alana Sanders for District 3’s seat.





Bennett wins tax commissioner race





Bennett won the tax commissioner race after garnering 2,025 votes (51.33 percent), just 105 votes more than Williams, who received 1,920 votes (48.67 percent).

The vote difference between the two candidates fluctuated throughout the night, with eight votes separating the two at one point during the tally.

Only 3,945 total votes were cast during the June 18 election in comparison to the over 8,600 votes that were counted in May.

Since Bennett is a Democrat and no Republican qualified for the race, he will presumptively take office in January 2025.

Bennett will succeed incumbent Marcus Jordan, who unsuccessfully ran for Newton County chairman during the primary election.





Lindsey to become District 3 commissioner





Lindsey had firm control throughout the election night, never giving up the lead at any point.

The District 3 commissioner-elect finished with 863 votes (62.58 percent).

Sanders, who has held the District 3 commissioner seat since 2021, finished the runoff race with 516 votes (37.42 percent).

The pair went to a runoff after 33 votes separated the two during the primary election.

In total, 1,379 votes were cast in the runoff, which is short of the over 2,100 votes that were accounted for in the previous election.

No Republican candidates qualified for the seat, which leads the path for Lindsey to take office in January 2025.

A full election update recap can be found here.



