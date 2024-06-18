2024 Primary Runoff Election Results

The 2024 primary runoff election is underway.

Seats for the District 3 Board of Commissioners and tax commissioner are currently being contested in the runoff.

UPDATE #3 (8:45 p.m.): The tax commissioner race has significantly closed after 15 out of 19 precincts have been fully reported.

There are eight votes separating the two candidates.

Avis Williams currently leads with 1,677 votes (50.12 percent). However, Brent Bennett has 1,669 votes (49.88 percent).

In the District 3 BOC race, Stephanie Lindsey still leads with 688 votes (61.87 percent) while incumbent Alana Sanders trails with 424 votes (38.13 percent).

71.43 percent (5/7) of the eligible precincts are complete in the District 3 race.

UPDATE #2 (8:30 p.m.): More votes have been counted, as seven out of 19 precincts have been fully reported.

In the District 3 BOC race, Stephanie Lindsey has received 402 votes (60.82 percent) while incumbent Alana Sanders currently has 259 votes (39.18 percent).

14.29 percent (1/7) of the eligible precincts are complete.

In the countywide tax commissioner race, Avis Williams still leads with 1,301 votes (53.45 percent), while Brent Bennett has closed the gap with 1,133 votes (46.55 percent).

UPDATE #1 (7:30 p.m.): Preliminary numbers have been revealed just over 30 minutes after polls have closed.

In the race for the District 3 BOC seat, Stephanie Lindsey has developed an early lead of 393 votes (61.41 percent) over incumbent Alana Sanders 247 votes (38.59 percent).

For the tax commissioner seat, Avis Williams has an early lead with 971 votes (54.86 percent). Brent Bennett currently has 799 votes (45.14 percent).

So far 0/19 precincts have reported as complete.