Body found near Access Road, foul play not suspected

NEWTON COUNTY – A dead body was found on Tuesday in a wooded area near a construction site on Access Road.

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to the wooded area just off the roadway at around 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered an individual deceased at a construction site.

According to NCSO public information officer Caitlin Jett, foul play was “not suspected” at this time. Officers on-site declined to provide any further comment to The Covington News.

An identity has not been made available as of this writing.

This is an ongoing story and The News will provide updates when made available.







