BIG OOPS: Two injured following accidental firearm discharge in Big Lots

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two customers at the Covington Big Lots were injured on Monday when one’s firearm discharged unexpectedly.

According to a release from the Covington Police Department (CPD), at approximately 1:20 p.m. today, two customers were checking out when one dropped her purse on the floor.

The woman then retrieved her purse and placed it on the counter. After she completed her transaction, the woman picked up her purse. At that moment, a firearm inside her purse fell out, striking the floor and discharging.

The bullet struck the firearm owner in the ankle, where it ricocheted into a second customer, who is the owner’s relative. No one else was injured.

Though both customers – neither of whom was identified – were hit by the bullet, the injuries were non life-threatening. Both have received medical attention, according to the CPD.

The release states that the CPD consulted the Newton County District Attorney's Office and determined that the situation does not warrant criminal charges.

“The Covington Police Department reminds the public that incidents like this serve as serious reminders of the importance of proper firearm storage and handling—particularly when carried in public spaces,” the CPD release stated. “The Covington Police Department remains committed to promoting responsible gun ownership and ensuring the safety of our community.”