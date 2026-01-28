Alana Sanders receives Rev. Joseph E. Lowery Civil Rights Award at Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA—The annual Celebration of Service, hosted by the Georgia Martin Luther King Jr. Advisory Council, honored individuals whose leadership reflects the principles of justice, equity, and service championed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the late Rev. Joseph E. Lowery. Alana Sanders - photo by Contributed Photo

Sanders was recognized for her sustained commitment to civil rights leadership, community advocacy and service driven by accountability and empowerment. The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery Civil Rights Award honors individuals whose work advances civil rights through meaningful leadership and community impact.

The program was hosted by State Representative Billy Mitchell, chair of the Georgia Martin Luther King Jr. Advisory Council. The keynote address was delivered by John Hope Bryant, founder and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE. The event was attended by state leaders, members of the Georgia General Assembly, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, members of the King family and community leaders from across Georgia.

“I am deeply honored to receive an award that bears the name of Rev. Joseph E. Lowery,” Sanders said. “His legacy reminds us that leadership must be grounded in courage, service, and a commitment to justice for all.”

The Georgia Martin Luther King Jr. Advisory Council works to preserve and promote the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through statewide educational initiatives and annual commemorative events. The Council presents annual awards recognizing Georgians whose leadership exemplifies Dr. King’s vision of service and social justice.

The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery Civil Rights Award is named in honor of the late civil rights leader and founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The award recognizes outstanding advocacy, leadership development and dedication to advancing equity and civil rights.