41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance set for Jan. 18

The 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday observance will be held on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026 at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Newton High School, which is located at 1 Ram Way, Covington, Ga.

As part of the celebration, nominations are being accepted for the annual MLK community awards, which recognize students, community members and organizations whose work reflects King’s legacy of service, justice and unity in Newton County. Nominations are open now and will close in early January. Nomination form: https://forms.gle/2JkKMAg6cNEtJX7u7