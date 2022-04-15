4 students charged after LHS student forced into closet, hit with bleach

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Four students forced a Loganville High School classmate into a closet and poured bleach on him while using homophobic slurs, police say.

Loganville Police said they responded to the high school on April 1 after getting calls about the students locking a male student into a bathroom closet inside the theatre dressing room and pouring liquid cleaning products on him March 31.

They also called him homophobic names, WSB-TV reported.

On Thursday, April 14, police arrested the four students at the school.

Kelsey Juliana Hayes, 17, is being charged as an adult. Investigators also arrested three juveniles, ages ranging from 14 to 16, WSB reported.

All face a felony charge of false imprisonment, along with other charges for the juveniles.

According to reports, it followed another incident that happened just a week prior on March 23, Fox 5 News reported.

Loganville High School officials declined to comment. Fox 5 reported Walton County School Superintendent Nathan Franklin released a statement about the incident.

“School leaders at Loganville High School were made aware of a student incident that occurred before spring break at an after-school extracurricular activity.

“Student safety is a top priority and school officials are investigating the incident and working with law enforcement officials to ensure the district’s code of conduct and legal charges are appropriately enforced.”



