‘Legacies’ film crews head back to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Film crews with hit television drama “Legacies” are getting back into action to tape the show throughout the city of Covington.

A spokesperson for the city of Covington announced the crews would start their “large scale,” three-day work Wednesday, Jan. 6, on Emory and Washington streets.

Specific filming locations are set to include the vacant bank located at 2131 Washington Street and the Covington Town Square.

Traffic delays within the area are expected Jan. 6-8 and local motorists should plan accordingly.

“Legacies” is an American fantasy drama TV series created by Julie Plec the premiered Oct. 25, 2018. It is a spin-off of “The Originals” and features characters from the “The Originals” and “The Vampire Diaries,” another popular series filmed in the area.

“Legacies” is the first of many projects expected to be filmed in the Covington, Newton County area this year.

Producers of Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias” announced July 23 that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, film crews would return to Covington and begin shooting a second season in “early 2021.” Since the pandemic began, several film productions across the world have been delayed or put on hold due to the novel virus’ spread.

The first season of “Sweet Magnolias” featured 10 episodes and was dubbed one of the hottest shows on the international streaming service in 2020, according to ratings numbers reported by industry publications.

The show is based on a book series by Sherryl Woods and centers on the lives of three women, including a restaurant owner, attorney and a recently-divorced woman, in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Porterdale officials recently announced during a city council meeting that film crews were supposed to be in town beginning Jan. 5. It was unclear if the project is related to any mentioned above.

Known as “Hollywood of the South,” the city of Covington and Newton County is home to more than 120 television and film productions. “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “In the Heat of the Night” rank among the most notable projects.