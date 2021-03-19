Deadlines approaching for congressional art competition

High school students in Newton County are invited to submit entries in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

Students living in either Georgia’s 4th Congressional District or 10th Congressional District are invited to submit their entries to the offices of U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, or U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro.

Students in grades nine through 12 may submit two-dimensional entries, such as paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, to the artist’s congressman’s district offices for consideration.

To confirm which congressional district the artist lives in, visit https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.

Each student is allowed no more than two entries. All entries must be original in concept and design.

Johnson said, “Art can have so many interpretations and cross so many boundaries while still bringing folks together.”

“This annual competition allows our students to share a piece of their lives with us through their works,” Johnson said. “Whether it be a message of protest or one of strictly fun and pleasantries, I look forward to what our students will put forth.”

Students living in the 4th Congressional District in western Newton County can receive more information on the annual Congressional District Art Competition, including this year's deadlines, by submitting the form found at https://hankjohnson.house.gov/serving-you/art-competition.

Art is due in Johnson’s District Office at 5240 Snapfinger Park Drive, Suite 140, Decatur, by April 15 at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Eric Hubbard or Xeron Pledger at 770-987-2291.

Students living in the 10th Congressional District in eastern Newton County should submit entries to one of Hice’s three district offices in Monroe, Greensboro and Thomson by April 13 at 5 p.m.

“Each year, it’s my pleasure to join my colleagues across the country in hosting the Congressional Art Competition to highlight our talented students,” Hice said.

“I hope that high school students will take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.”

To access the student release form and competition guidelines, visit Hice’s website at https://hice.house.gov/constituent-services/arts-competition.htm.

For questions regarding contest details, contact Mark Elliott at (706) 840-3927 or Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.

The first-place entries will represent each congressional district for one year in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

In addition to having the winning entry displayed in the halls of Congress, an in-person reception in Washington is planned. The first-place winner will receive two round-trip plane tickets, Hice said.