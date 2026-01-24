Volunteers unite for Keep Newton Beautiful’s MLK Day of Service Cleanup

Many joined Keep Newton Beautiful for their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Cleanup on Monday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers met at the Newton County Welcome Sign on Alcovy Road. Clean up started at the sign and included cutting back surrounding bushes and overgrowth.

There was also a bonus cleanup opportunity: Fred Johnson’s Cemetery Cleanup. Cemetery cleanup volunteers primarily focused on the cemetery on Henderson Mill Road.

All volunteers picked up a free breakfast at the Keep Newton Beautiful pop-up tent.