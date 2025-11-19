Thanksgiving giveaways scheduled for this week

As Thanksgiving approaches, there are multiple opportunities for local residents to obtain donated food.

Covington Council Members giveaway

A turkey giveaway for Covington residents is scheduled for Saturday morning.

In partnership with the Covington Historical Committee, Councilman Anthony Henderson, Councilwoman Charika Davis and Councilman-Elect Dwayne Turner are giving out hundreds of turkeys to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The giveaway is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the basketball court at Trailblazer Park, located at 3112 Clark St.

Only residents of the City of Covington are eligible to receive a free turkey.

Newton County Ministers Alliance

At Legion Field on Nov. 22, the Newton County Ministers Alliance is holding its 37th annual Thanksgiving Feed the Hungry Box Distribution event.

This drive-through box pickup at Legion Field will begin at 10 a.m. and is a first-come, first-served event.

One box per vehicle/household, and persons must have their ID if more than one household is traveling together. Attendees are asked to expect a wait and proceed with caution when entering and departing the box giveaway area.

For anyone wishing to donate a turkey, drop it off at the Legion Field building on Friday, Nov. 21, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donations of instant mashed potatoes, canned cranberry sauce and brownie and/or cake mix which can be dropped off at the Covington Welcome Center (1143 Oak St. SE) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 20.

Ayanna Ford-Bogan Insurance Agency, Inc.

Beginning at noon on Thursday, Nov. 20, Ayanna Ford Bogan Insurance Inc. will be giving away one turkey and canned goods to thirty families.

The giveaway will last until all supplies have been donated. It is located at 13015 Brown Bridge Rd., Suite 500.

Additionally, the agency is still accepting coat donations for its December coat drive, if anyone wishes to donate gently used coats.