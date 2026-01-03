Spirit of generosity fuels Lakeside Toy Drive

The Lakeside Auction was filled with a spirit of giving and community this holiday season as numerous families were seen leaving with smiles, having received gifts from their community.

On Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, people gathered from 3-7 p.m. at the Lakeside Auction in Covington, united by a spirit of giving. Children took photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch and eagerly received gifts. From the moment the event began, the atmosphere was filled with generosity, excitement and a strong sense of community.

Typically, this volunteer group would collect and distribute gifts to states such as West Virginia, Virginia or Tennessee. However, after 12 years of spreading holiday cheer, Lakeside Auction and longtime auctioneer Samantha Patrick decided this year to focus their efforts locally, gathering gifts from January through December for donation to children in Covington.

Patrick said that the success of the initiative was significantly boosted by the community rallying around Lakeside Auction.

“Lakeside Auction has its own amazing sellers and customers,” Patrick said, highlighting the crucial role the local business played in the effort. “They came in and donated and wrapped the gifts as well.”

Their network of dedicated sellers and customers didn’t just contribute financially; they invested their time and personal effort to ensure each gift was thoughtfully wrapped.

This joint effort enabled Lakeside Auction to distribute a significant number of presents.

“We wrapped about 5,000 gifts this year, with each child receiving two gifts and a stocking,” Patrick said.

This initiative, entirely supported by community donations and efforts, provided gifts to 600 children, spanning grades pre-K through fifth, during the holiday season. The available presents included items also for children with special needs, in addition to gifts that catered to some older children as well. The strong turnout reflected how deeply the community and Lakeside Auction value giving back, especially during the holiday season.

For Patrick, this event holds a close place in her heart.

“This is a big community effort that we all try to donate to and get behind,” Patrick said.

In addition to distributing toys, Lakeside Auction provided meals for the families, with each individual receiving a spaghetti dinner. Patrick also mentioned that various needs-based items were distributed, including household goods and toiletries.

The toy drive served as a compelling demonstration of the achievements possible when people come together for a good cause. Lakeside Auction not only contributed toys but also fortified community relationships while spreading holiday cheer.

As the holiday season concludes, the impact of this event will be experienced by families throughout the community.