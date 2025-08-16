Rotary Club of Covington adds six new members

The Rotary Club of Covington is kicking off its new year in a big way, adding six new members to its ranks.

After several weeks of anticipation, Club Director Keith Adams officially swore in the new members during the July 29 club meeting. Adams reminded each of the new Rotarians to get involved with the club and to keep Rotary’s motto of “Service above self” close to their hearts.

Officially joining the Rotary Club of Covington are Thomas Henderson, Tommy Mann, Bret Dunn, Grady Wade, Detra Reid and Jeff Herold.

Following the official swearing in, President Brad Stewart officially welcomed each member into the club, marking a day filled with growth and prosperity.