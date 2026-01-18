Newton County Animal Services sees record year of animal adoptions

Newton County Animal Services took to Facebook earlier this month to extend their gratitude to all who helped them reach their best adoption numbers yet. In 2025, the shelter saw 1,273 adoptions. The post says that this is the largest number of adoptions that Newton County Animal Services has had yet.

“Thank you to every single adopter that stepped up and gave a pet a home and thank you to all of those that advocated, shared, commented, etc.,” Newton County Animal Services wrote. “Without you, this number would not have been possible.”

Newton County Animal Services also thanked Newton County Paws & Purpose Inc., stating that without Casey and Michelle, this number would have been significantly lower.