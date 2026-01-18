MLK Day of Service cleanup set for Jan. 19

All are welcome to join Keep Newton Beautiful for their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Cleanup on Monday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers can meet at the Newton County Welcome Sign on Alcovy Road. Clean up will start at the sign and include cutting back surrounding bushes and overgrowth. Volunteers can park in the front lot at Indorama at 7101 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014.

There is also a bonus cleanup opportunity: Fred Johnson’s Cemetery Cleanup. Cemetery cleanup volunteers will also meet at the sign at Indorama and then head out to clean up cemeteries, primarily focusing on the cemetery on Henderson Mill Road.

All volunteers may pick up a free breakfast while supplies last and cleanup supplies at the Keep Newton Beautiful pop-up tent near the sign starting at 9 a.m.