Marching Monks interact with Newton County community members

It’s a story that has taken much of the country by storm: A group of Buddhist monks are en route from Texas to Washington D.C. on a 3,000-mile journey called “Walk for Peace.”

Two weeks ago, the monks entered Georgia and went on to stop in numerous counties, including neighboring Walton County. While the monks did not pass through Newton County, several community members got to witness the march and meet some of the journeymen at one of their checkpoints.

On Dec. 30, 2025, officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office presented a sheriff’s office star to the monks in Decatur.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office had the honor of meeting the Walk for Peace monks at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur, Georgia,” an NCSO social media post read. “Our deputies presented a Sheriff’s Office star to be placed on the monks’ blanket, a gesture of respect and support as they continue their 120-day, 2,300-mile journey to Washington, D.C.

“We wish them a safe and inspiring journey.”

Around the same time, players with the Newton County Miracle League met the monks as well. Players received flowers as a sign of compassion and respect.

“Moments like these remind us of the kindness, connection, respect and shared humanity that we’re always grateful for,” a social media post from the Newton County Miracle League read. “These are recent pictures of our players during the Walk for Peace that came through Georgia. Flowers were given and hearts were touched.”