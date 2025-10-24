Local Halloween installation raises money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

As Halloween creeps closer, more and more homes can be found displaying all manner of spooky sights. From skeletons to witches, and mummies and spiders, the haunted sights are on every street.

But there is one home in Newton County that just might outdo them all.

For the past few years, Monica Stapp has gone all out with her Halloween decor. Located at 120 Clover Valley Dr., her home receives no shortage of ogling visitors each October.

This year, Stapp decided to make something special out of all the foot traffic her home receives. The visuals were no different, but the motivation to excel had a new philanthropic purpose.

Stapp came across an effort called Skeletons for St. Jude. Across the county, people from all walks of life display a skeleton in some way – whether on a t-shirt, as decor or other creative means – and give passersby the opportunity to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“We have a sign for people to donate. It tells them a little bit about the organization and they can text a code or they can scan the barcode to donate,” Stapp said. “We have a talking skeleton in front of the sign, and he talks about St. Jude also. He also tells funny jokes.”

Though this was the first year that Stapp has participated in the fundraising, she says visitors have been receptive to the new purpose, though donating is completely voluntary.

“We’ve had a lot of donations,” Stapp said. “I’ve been really, really surprised.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to Skeletons for St. Jude can do so by texting “HALLOWEEN” TO 785-833. Select “click here for general fundraising link” to make a donation to St. Jude of any amount. Donated funds go directly to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Skeletons for St. Jude movement hit a landmark just this past week. As of Oct. 21, the years-long effort hit the million-dollar mark. This milestone was reached by the combined effort of donors across the country, including in Newton County.

With Stapp’s display drawing attention in the local community, she shared how she continues to provide a unique experience.

Each year, Stapp’s lawn display looks a little different. She said that she accumulates decorations year-round in order to curate the best lawn experience.

This year, some of the main displays include a skeleton garage band and a pirate ship setup.

“People have told us that their kids or grandkids say, ‘Can we go by the house and see what else they’ve done?’” Stapp said.

Stapp has posted information about the display on her Facebook page for visitors to note down. Her display welcomes visitors throughout the night, but the animatronics and lights are not on around the clock.

Sunday through Thursday, Stapp said the display is activated at dusk and cut off at 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, she extends the spooky sight an extra hour, turning it off at 11 p.m.

Though Stapp welcomes visitors and passersby to walk down her driveway and sidewalks, she does ask that visitors stay out of the grass, avoid touching the displays and keep an eye on their children. People who wish to see the display can park across the street, but she asks that they avoid parking in front of the display so that it remains unblocked for those who remain in their vehicles.

The Halloween display’s final day in its full glory will be Oct. 31. The next day, Stapp will begin taking the spooks down to prepare for a magnanimous holiday setup.

“We just love it,” Stapp said. “It just brings so much joy, and people are just amazed at it.”