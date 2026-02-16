Living Legends Gala honors five Black women educators

The Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation hosted its 15th Annual Living Legends Scholarship Gala on Feb. 7. This event, which aligns with Black History Month, collects donations that will be used to fund the committee’s Juneteenth scholarships awarded in the summer.

Terri James, president of the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation, called the evening a “great success.”

“We’ve been doing it for 15 years,” James said. “We go into the community and find people that have made a difference in the community, and we honor them.”

During this year’s gala, the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation honored five of the community’s female African American educators: Beatrice “Bea” Jackson, Shundra Green, Veronica Bacote, Margaret Wimberly and Greta Heard.

Beatrice “Bea” Jackson

Early in her career, Jackson made strides as one of the first Black news commentators in West Virginia. After moving to Georgia, Jackson began working in public relations.

Throughout her time in Georgia, Jackson has worked for DeKalb’s Council on Aging, organized the state’s first Silver Haired Legislature and then spent 23 years as an innovation manager for the Northwest Georgia Girl Scout Council.

“During her time there, Bea designed and developed the Council’s outreach program called ‘Girls Are Great’ which not only received Regional acclaim but also became the National model for Girl Scouts of the USA,” the event program detailed. “The Girls are Great program was highlighted on CNN and Good Day Atlanta.”

After retiring to Covington, Jackson decided to work with the children of Newton County through the Washington Street Community Center. There, she is the executive director, and she has helped to make the center a year-round program.

Shundra Green

Green is the daughter of Anita and the late Almond Turner. A Newton High School alum, Green pursued higher education at Georgia Southwestern State University and Georgia College & State University, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a specialist degree in teacher leadership.

“From an early age, Shundra knew that her calling was to become an educator and serve the youth in her community,” the program notes. “This sense of purpose led her back to Newton High School, where she committed herself to making a meaningful impact in the same community that shaped her….Her mission has always been centered on making Newton County a better place by developing student leaders while also uplifting educators so they, too, can promote meaningful learning for their students.”

At Newton High School, Green has served as a department chair and eventually as ALANHS director manager.

Dr. Veronica Bacote

The current principal of Clements Middle School, Bacote has been an educator since 1987, when she got her start as a mathematics and social studies teacher in Newton County Schools.

“Dr. Veronica Lawrence Bacote is a native of Newton County and a proud graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School (NCCHS),” the program states.

Bacote obtained her bachelor’s degree from Paine College, her master of education degree from Brenau University, an education specialist degree from Troy University and her Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from Georgia Southern University.

Margaret Wimberly

Another Newton County native, Wimberly taught in Newton County Schools for 37 years, teaching high school English and American Literature.

“Her dedication to teaching was recognized through numerous honors, including Who’s Who Among American high School teachers, a nomination for Disney’s American Teacher Award, and recognition as Department Chairperson, Teacher of the Year, Top Ten Teacher, and a Yearbook Dedicatee,” the program noted.

Wimberly obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University) and Georgia State University, respectively.

Greta Heard

Heard currently serves as market president of Newton Federal Bank, where she is the first woman and the first African American to earn this title.

Outside of her work at the bank, Heard is the director of finance for the Taylor Made Foundation. At Taylor Made University, she is the program coordinator, supporting students’ college preparation, financial planning and more.

“In addition, she teaches the Newton Federal Bank four-week curriculum to students, providing practical financial education and real-world banking insights,” the program states.

The Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation

The Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation hosts this annual gala to fund scholarships that will be awarded this summer. Thirty-nine scholarships have been awarded to date, the program notes.

This committee also puts on the annual Black History Month and Juneteenth parades through a partnership with the City of Covington.

“The Scholarship Program is dedicated to the legacy of Mrs. Verna Dixon, whose life and service exemplified a deep commitment to education, community uplift, and the empowerment of future generations,” the program states. “Education remains central to the Committee’s mission. Through fundraising, partnerships, and community support, the organization invests in the next generation while honoring those who paved the way.”

James said that her goal for The Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation’s annual gala is to continue its growth so that more and more youth can receive scholarships each year.

“We just want to help the kids with their education for them to go to college,” James said. “That’s what we’re doing.”