LIVING LEGACY: Newton County celebrates spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. in 41st holiday observance

The spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s perseverance and dedication to dreaming lives on in communities across the nation. It lives in the people who continue to recognize the reverend’s work for unity as integral to the strides made in integration and equal opportunity for all.

The people of Newton County are at the forefront of this legacy, as was demonstrated at the 41st Annual Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance on Sunday.

Dozens gathered in the auditorium of Newton High School on Jan. 18 for a celebration of King’s life, his dreams and his lasting legacy. In a program that included space for music, reverence, a keynote message and presentation of awards, the lasting impact of King’s work was not just spoken of—it was demonstrated.

One of several local public figures who delivered remarks on Sunday was Ezell Brown, the Newton County sheriff. Brown shared some of the ways the Newton County Sheriff’s Office excels, but reminded the audience of how King paved the way for a leader such as himself to be elected. Sheriff Ezell Brown reminded the audience how King's actions led to him having the opportunity to hold his elected position. - photo by Michael Bandoo

“I am proud of our organization, but this thing I do know: Had it not been for Dr. King and many others like Dr. King, I would not be here today,” Brown said. “I would not be representing you as the sheriff of this great community.”

Others who delivered remarks included Newton County Commissioner Demond Mason, Covington Councilwoman Charika Davis, Oxford College of Emory University Senior Associate Dean Dr. Darleny Cepin and Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III.

Bradley, in his remarks, took time to spotlight how King had mentors who molded him into the leader he eventually became. He compared King’s mentors, such as Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays, to modern-day educators and their role in helping youth find their way.

“What had always fascinated me is that before the speeches were given, before the marches were organized, before the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded, there was a teacher,” Bradley said. “There was a mentor, there was a caring adult who took the time to invest in a young person, to help them understand that they have purpose. Isn’t that the true definition of education?”

Further into the program, the keynote speaker, Dr. Emorja Roberson, an assistant professor at Emory University, took the stage to deliver his address.

A musician, Roberson has a number of accomplishments, some of which include becoming the first African American to obtain a Master of Sacred Music in Vocal Performance at the University of Notre Dame in 2017 and becoming the first African American to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting from the University of Notre Dame in 2022. Dr. Emorja Roberson, an assistant professor at Emory University, delivered the keynote address. - photo by Michael Bandoo

Roberson’s speech shared insight into his own life and career before tying into a larger theme about King’s work and legacy. Ultimately, Roberson explained that he is tired of just dreaming.

“When I say I’m tired of dreaming—hear me clearly—I’m tired of dreams that reside in the clouds but never grow feet on Earth,” Roberson said. “I’m over these hopes that live in the hashtags but die in the hallways. I’m so exhausted with the saints of the church who shout on Sunday but do nothing on Monday. I’m tired enough to build. I’m tired enough to…organize. Tired enough to mentor, to vote, to listen and to teach. I’m tired enough to stand in uncomfortable spaces and share the uncomfortable truths that might step on the toes of my friends and cause them to check their biases while they’re checking mine.”

Roberson noted that dreaming in the way that King intended is not meant to leave one feeling comfortable. He encouraged the audience to continue pushing and persevering each day.

“Moses saw the land and King saw the promise, but it would require people who would walk it,” Roberson said. “So, I’m not going to just sit and dream, but I’m obligated to carry the dream. You are also obligated to carry the dream into the places where you go.”

Beyond the speakers and presentations, time was dedicated to lifting voices and celebrating through music. With performances from the Washington Street Children’s Choir and The MLK Interdenominational Choir, the room heard and sang multiple songs.

In addition to the performances, the program included a Litany of Commemoration of “Let My People Go” and the singing of “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

The importance of the room’s musicians was further recognized once members of the MLK Celebration Committee began presenting awards. The first award—the “I Have a Dream” award—was presented to Leila Elkins, who led the Washington Street Children’s Choir in their performance that evening. The “I Have a Dream” award was presented to Leila Elkins. - photo by Michael Bandoo

Elkins is a retired educator who remains active with the Washington Street Children’s Choir and the Voices of Wisdom Choir at the Turner Lake Senior Center. She is also a musician at Grace United Methodist Church in Covington, as well as at Grace Chapel AME Church in Social Circle.

“Mrs. Elkins has been described as a mentor who uses music to motivate students to find their own voice,” said Dee Sneed, who presented the award.

The next award was the “Trailblazer” award, and it went to Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Richardson is the principal of Live Oak Elementary School and was recognized for her innovative actions that include establishing a school food pantry. The “Trailblazer” award went to Dr. Tiffany Richardson. - photo by Michael Bandoo

“She doesn’t simply recognize needs within her community—she takes action,” said Christie Davis, who presented the award. “Through vision, collaboration and follow-through, she created solutions that make a real and lasting difference for students, families and people in our community.”

This year, there were two young people honored with the “Young Dreamer” Award. The first was eight-year-old Madison Harris, a student at Newton County STEAM Academy. Eight-year-old Madison Harris, a student at Newton County STEAM Academy, received a "Young Dreamer" award. - photo by Michael Bandoo

Harris, a member of the 2025 Generations of Newton section published by The Covington News, was nominated for her selfless acts over the last two years, as she has twice organized coat drives to support other children in her community. In part by using her birthday money, Harris donated 46 coats to Live Oak Elementary School in 2023 and 84 coats to West Newton Elementary School in 2025.

The second “Young Dreamer” recipient was Asia Lanham, a senior in the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School (ALANHS). Asia Lanham, a senior in the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School (ALANHS), was a “Young Dreamer” award recipient. - photo by Michael Bandoo

According to presenter Margaret Wimberly, Lanham was one of nine students selected from a statewide pool of applicants to serve on the Georgia School Board Association Youth Advisory Council. She also participated in softball and ROTC.

James Wilson presented a final award: the “Collegiate Dreamer” award. This award was established to recognize a college student pursuing higher education at either Oxford College at Emory University, Georgia State University’s Newton Campus or Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

This year’s “Collegiate Dreamer” award was presented to Fiona Kuo, a student at Oxford College of Emory University. Kuo is the co-president of Music for Change, a club that drives social change through the power of music. This year’s “Collegiate Dreamer” award was presented to Fiona Kuo, a student at Oxford College of Emory University. - photo by Michael Bandoo

“This year, she [Kuo] focused her efforts on the Washington Street Community Center, learning its history from longstanding Oxford community members and uplifting the story of how the center and its programs faced inequitable funding,” Wilson said. “She then helped build and direct a partnership with the center, and she organized an event, OxFest. She created a space for Washington Street students to perform…Her initiative raised over $600 for the Washington Street Community Center.”

Overall, the multifaceted Sunday program showed how King’s legacy has lived on in the Newton County community.

One of King’s most powerful quotes was repeatedly invoked throughout the observance, inspiring attendees to carry King’s spirit every day moving forward:

“Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.”