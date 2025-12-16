Leapin' Lizards holds toy drive and raffle until Dec. 20

Leapin’ Lizards Pet Shop, located at 2165 Pace St. is having a toy drive and raffle for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Until Dec. 20, the store is taking in new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations of at least $5 to receive a raffle ticket.

Several businesses in Morgan Plaza have come together and offered gift certificates to give back to those who donate:

Leapin’ Lizards Pet Shop - $100

Sky high Gypsies - $50

Mystic Falls Cardboard Company - $100

Southern Hollywood Nutrition - $50

Purely CBD - $100

Along with the businesses, Chris Beaucher, Author of “Loved by an ‘Angel’ has donated 1000 dubia roach feeder insects.

“Chris actually lost his daughter to cancer at only 9 years old and is the person who initially told us about the foundation and what we could do to help,” Jo Kiser told The Covington News in an email.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation works to help children with cancer in order to have the best Holiday season possible. They specifically assist children who cannot make it home for the holidays. All donations will go toward the foundation.

For more information visit Leapin’ Lizards Pet Shop on Facebook.