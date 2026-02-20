Ken Malcom retires after 40 years with the City of Covington

After four decades dedicated to a career of serving his community, Ken Malcom has retired – this time for good.

For the last 40 years, Malcom has devoted his life to serving the Covington community in one way or another.

Malcom has worked for the City of Covington since 1986. He spent the majority of his career working for the Covington Police Department (CPD), ultimately rising to the rank of Captain. After retiring in 2022 from the CPD, Malcom then continued serving the city as Director of Tourism and Downtown Development.

Ken Malcom during his time as a police officer for the Covington Police Department. Contributed Photo.



“This final retirement is very different,” Malcom said. “It feels more reflective. It’s closing a chapter of a different kind of service—one focused on economic growth, downtown development and strengthening our sense of community. Both retirements are emotional, but this one feels final—because it is.”

After several years of policing, Malcom still had a strong desire to serve his community. He transitioned from a fast-paced and physically demanding career to one of strengthening the city with more intention.

This new position as director of tourism and downtown development was less about protection and more about progression.

“Public safety is foundational to a strong community, but so is economic vitality and a sense of place,” Malcom said. “I wanted to help shape the city’s future in a proactive way.

“Community development and tourism allowed me to focus on telling Covington’s story in a positive light, creating opportunities for businesses, and helping build an environment where families want to live, work and gather.”

Malcolm believes that a thriving downtown and strong tourism efforts depend on people feeling both safe and welcomed at the same time. He approached this city development field with balance by focusing not just on its growth, but on creating spaces where people would feel comfortable and safe while spending time with their families.

The goal Malcom carried while he was director of tourism and downtown development was to help execute the vision already established by the City of Covington’s leadership. His main focus was to build on that existing foundation. He wanted to help make Covington’s downtown an even more vibrant destination through entertainment and tourism, while preserving its character and history.

Under his leadership, the tourism and development team worked to expand community events and create more opportunities for people to gather. They partnered with the Newton County Arts Association to begin a summer concert series which Malcom explained has grown from hundreds of attendees to thousands gathering to enjoy music together.

Malcom expressed that he has watched Covington, as a police officer riding around the Square in his patrol car, transform from a city with vacant storefronts and quiet streets develop into a busy and welcoming downtown with thriving businesses.

But, what motivated Malcom the most over the years was not the success of development. Rather, it was the people.

“Working alongside dedicated team members with servant hearts and passionate community partners made every day meaningful,” Malcom said.

With his work as director, seeing their projects come to life and knowing he and his team helped create a stronger sense of community is what kept him energized and focused all these years.

“Service means putting something bigger than yourself first,” Malcom said. “It’s about leaving things better than you found them. It means showing up consistently—even when it’s difficult, even when you face criticism.

“Looking back, I’m proud that my career has centered on serving others. I was blessed to be surrounded by great people who shared that same commitment to this community.”

For Malcom, this next chapter is all about taking things a little slower. It is a time for focusing on family, faith and new opportunities–like spending more time with his wife, Lynn, along with their children and seven grandchildren. His plans consist of traveling, savoring this season with his family and enjoying the same community he helped build.

“Covington will always be a part of who I am,” Malcolm said. “After more than 40 years of serving this community, I can’t imagine not staying connected in some way. I love this city too much. When you’ve spent a lifetime serving a community, that connection never really goes away.”