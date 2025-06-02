Preventive Measures Foundation holds ‘A Million Steps’ Walk

Rainfall didn’t dampen the determination at Denny Dobbs Park, where community members gathered for the Preventive Measures Foundation’s (TPMF’s) ninth annual A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk on Saturday, May 17.

With umbrellas in hand and purpose in their steps, residents from Newton and Rockdale Counties and beyond walked to elevate mental health, healing, and hope at a place so recently plagued by gun violence and loss. Just two months prior, the park was the site of a shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Justin Etienne.

“In Georgia, we walked through the rain - literally and symbolically,” said Dwayne Jones, Chairman of the Preventive Measures Foundation. “That perseverance speaks volumes about this community’s commitment to healing and mental wellness.”

The purpose of the Walk is to raise awareness and raise $25,000 to fund TPMF’s Community Organization Grant Program.

The program awards up to $5,000 to organizations promoting mental wellness in vulnerable communities through resources, wraparound services, and wellness initiatives. Applications for the grant are open until midnight on May 31.

Despite the weather, the park came alive with music, local sponsors, vendors and resource tables booths offering trauma support, youth services and recovery programs. The energy was undeniable as families, service providers, and advocates stood together to challenge stigma and celebrate resilience.

This year’s Walk was sponsored by friends of the Preventive Measures Foundation, including Trailblazer Sponsors Allstate-Allen Agency, Friends Hospital, Jones Real Estate, PM NOW, and Preventive Measures, Inc.