Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists Newton Expands with Three New General Surgeons

Three general surgeons have joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists Newton: Caleb Ba Mendoza, D.O., Audrey Dudzik, M.D., FACS, and Jessica Labib, M.D. The practice is located at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington at 4181 Hospital Drive Northeast, suite 303.

Dr. Ba Mendoza has training in trauma and critical care, endoscopy, and robotic surgery. He earned his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in general surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine, where he was named chief resident.

Dr. Dudzik specializes in minimally invasive surgical techniques and has a special interest in endocrine surgery. She earned her medical degree from Brown University and completed her residency in general surgery at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Prior to joining Piedmont, Dr. Dudzik practiced general surgery at community hospitals in Vermont.

Dr. Labib’s areas of expertise include gallbladder, appendix, stomach, colon, and parathyroid surgeries as well as various types of hernias, including hiatal hernias. She has a special interest in laparoscopic and robotic procedures. Dr. Labib earned her medical degree from Emory School of Medicine and completed her residency in the Emory Department of Surgery. She is proficient in English and French.

Drs. Ba Mendoza, Dudzik and Labib are accepting new patients and welcome most major insurance plans. To schedule your appointment online, visit www.piedmont.org or call 770-787-6957.